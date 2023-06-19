BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

