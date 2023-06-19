BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

FMC Stock Up 0.8 %

FMC stock opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas bought 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.