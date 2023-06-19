BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $119.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

