BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BNL opened at $16.37 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

