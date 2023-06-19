BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics accounts for about 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of STLD opened at $102.53 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

