BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 416 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $233.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

