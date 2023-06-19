BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.1% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 54,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $295,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ICE opened at $111.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.50. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

