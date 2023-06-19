BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,590,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.74 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.13.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

