BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.05 and a 200-day moving average of $240.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

