BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.