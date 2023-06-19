BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,426 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after acquiring an additional 114,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $273.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $275.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.46.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

