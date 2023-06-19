Business Platform Tomato Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $120.67 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market cap of $120.67 million and $159,846.61 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Platform Tomato Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Platform Tomato Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

