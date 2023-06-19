Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
Shares of Cancer Genetics stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
