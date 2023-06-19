Capital CS Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 139.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UGA opened at $63.46 on Monday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70.

United States Gasoline Fund Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

