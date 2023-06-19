Capital CS Group LLC Invests $1.42 Million in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $507.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $517.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.45.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.