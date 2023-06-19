Capital CS Group LLC Invests $613,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,071 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $246.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 391.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $247.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

