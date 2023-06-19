Capital CS Group LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.36 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.82 and a 200-day moving average of $179.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

