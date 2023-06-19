Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $595,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

