Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Capital Southwest accounts for about 4.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 2.09% of Capital Southwest worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 194.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

