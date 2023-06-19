Capri (NYSE:CPRI) vs. Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Financial Contrast

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) and Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salvatore Ferragamo and Capri’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A $0.44 19.53 Capri $5.62 billion 0.77 $616.00 million $4.47 8.26

Capri has higher revenue and earnings than Salvatore Ferragamo. Capri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salvatore Ferragamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salvatore Ferragamo 2 0 0 0 1.00 Capri 0 7 7 1 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and Capri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 69.89%. Capri has a consensus price target of $55.13, suggesting a potential upside of 49.27%. Given Salvatore Ferragamo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Salvatore Ferragamo is more favorable than Capri.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Capri shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Capri shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Salvatore Ferragamo and Capri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A Capri 10.96% 38.22% 11.07%

Summary

Capri beats Salvatore Ferragamo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

(Get Rating)

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

