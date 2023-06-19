Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 484 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.5% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,361,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,417,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

