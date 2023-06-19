Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $9.07 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion and approximately $125.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,722.44 or 0.06523263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00042859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00032152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,889,872,798 coins and its circulating supply is 34,925,058,502 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

