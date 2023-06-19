Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

