Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 758,600 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 878,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CSTL opened at $13.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $351.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.01. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $36,066.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,888.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $382,676.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,954.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $36,066.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,888.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,733 shares of company stock worth $939,693. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

