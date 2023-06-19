Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE CAT opened at $245.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.32. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

