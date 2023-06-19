Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Increased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 748.1% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,839,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT opened at $245.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

