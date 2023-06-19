Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $245.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.32. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.