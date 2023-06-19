Centrica (LON:CNA) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 131.60 ($1.65).

Centrica stock opened at GBX 118.85 ($1.49) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.04. The stock has a market cap of £6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.21 ($1.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £2,441.80 ($3,055.31). In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £2,441.80 ($3,055.31). Also, insider Chris OShea purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,903.44 ($2,381.68). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 701,219 shares of company stock valued at $71,564,622. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

