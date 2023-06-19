Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Raised to GBX 140

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPYYY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Centrica Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

