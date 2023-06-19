CGN Advisors LLC Buys 1,758 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.