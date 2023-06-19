CGN Advisors LLC Sells 568 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

