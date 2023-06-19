Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Sells $1,288,794.84 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,288,794.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,371.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHWY opened at $39.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

