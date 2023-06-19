China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (CHCJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on August 4th

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.811 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from China CITIC Bank’s previous dividend of $0.80.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

China CITIC Bank stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. China CITIC Bank has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter.

About China CITIC Bank

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

