China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,583,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 2,991,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Down 17.1 %

CHLLF stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. China Literature has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.43.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

