CITIC Limited (CTPCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2673 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from CITIC’s previous dividend of $0.11.

CITIC Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $6.00 on Monday. CITIC has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

Get CITIC alerts:

CITIC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.