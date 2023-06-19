Citigroup Boosts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $13.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.71 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

