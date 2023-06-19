Citigroup Lowers RPC (NYSE:RES) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $7.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.25.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RES. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

RPC Trading Down 5.8 %

RES opened at $7.36 on Friday. RPC has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

RPC Announces Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RPC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. RPC’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

RPC declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth $4,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 465,831 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RPC by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,955,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after buying an additional 509,236 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

