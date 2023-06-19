Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Up 13.4% in May

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,760,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.38.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
