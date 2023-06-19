Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) is Diversified Trust Co’s 7th Largest Position

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated makes up 3.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co owned 1.59% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $79,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE opened at $656.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $694.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

