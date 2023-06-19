Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

