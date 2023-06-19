Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHCT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

CHCT opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $901.56 million, a PE ratio of 118.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 620.71%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.