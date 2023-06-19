Comparing AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) & Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Konecranes and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konecranes N/A N/A N/A AB Volvo (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Konecranes and AB Volvo (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konecranes 0 1 2 0 2.67 AB Volvo (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Konecranes currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 325.26%. Given Konecranes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Konecranes is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

This table compares Konecranes and AB Volvo (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konecranes N/A N/A N/A $0.23 33.70 AB Volvo (publ) N/A N/A N/A C$2.73 7.51

AB Volvo (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konecranes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Konecranes pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. AB Volvo (publ) pays an annual dividend of C$3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Konecranes pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AB Volvo (publ) pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Konecranes beats AB Volvo (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components. The Port Solutions segment consists of lifting equipment for ports. The company was founded on April 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Hyvinkaa, Finland.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts. The Volvo Penta segment markets marine and industrial engines. The Group Functions and Other segment encompasses Volvo Group IT and Volvo Group Real Estate. The company was founded by Assar-Thorvald Nathanael-Gabrielsson and Erik Gustaf Larson in 1927 and is headquartered in Goteborg, Sweden.

