CompX International (NYSE:CIX) versus Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Head to Head Comparison

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CompX International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CompX International pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years and CompX International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CompX International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CompX International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 0 11 2 0 2.15 CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker and CompX International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus price target of $95.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.88%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than CompX International.

Risk & Volatility

Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 4.22% 3.45% 1.20% CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and CompX International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $16.95 billion 0.82 $170.10 million $4.47 20.34 CompX International $166.60 million 1.68 $20.87 million $1.78 12.81

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than CompX International. CompX International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stanley Black & Decker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats CompX International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment. The Tools and Storage segment consists of power tools and equipment, hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment includes the engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. This segment serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, steering wheels, and billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, and wire harnesses; and grab handles, pin cleats, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats for the recreational marine and other industries. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

