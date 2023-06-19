Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $234.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CFO Michael Bondi bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $46,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Allen Peterman acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,633 shares of company stock worth $135,953. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 189,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

