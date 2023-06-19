Contrasting AmpliTech Group (AMPG) and The Competition

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AmpliTech Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $19.40 million -$680,000.00 -20.38 AmpliTech Group Competitors $408.81 million -$9.78 million 27.29

AmpliTech Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AmpliTech Group. AmpliTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -6.86% -4.37% -3.46% AmpliTech Group Competitors -86.36% -44.72% -18.30%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares AmpliTech Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AmpliTech Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group’s peers have a beta of -8.35, meaning that their average share price is 935% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AmpliTech Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group Competitors 96 356 769 36 2.59

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 23.74%. Given AmpliTech Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About AmpliTech Group

(Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.