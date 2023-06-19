Contrasting Knife River (NYSE:KNF) and Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Largo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Knife River and Largo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 1 0 3.00 Largo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Knife River presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Largo has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.84%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Knife River.

This table compares Knife River and Largo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.53 billion 1.02 N/A N/A N/A Largo $229.25 million 1.28 -$1.45 million ($0.02) -229.00

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Largo.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River N/A N/A N/A Largo -0.61% -0.53% -0.41%

Summary

Largo beats Knife River on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

(Get Rating)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.