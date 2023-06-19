Contrasting PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY – Get Rating) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Insperity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Insperity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PageGroup and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PageGroup N/A N/A N/A Insperity 3.33% 263.01% 10.53%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PageGroup N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Insperity $5.94 billion 0.77 $179.35 million $5.29 22.64

This table compares PageGroup and Insperity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than PageGroup.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PageGroup and Insperity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PageGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A Insperity 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insperity has a consensus price target of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.71%. Given Insperity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insperity is more favorable than PageGroup.

Summary

Insperity beats PageGroup on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. It also provides assessment, consulting, and talent services under the Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent supplementary brands. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

