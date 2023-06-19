Credit Suisse Group Increases Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $125.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.43.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $105.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 29.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 25.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.