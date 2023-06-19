Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declares Dividend of $0.78

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.7844 per share on Monday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of SLVO stock opened at $77.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $90.87.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter.

