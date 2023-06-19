Critical Analysis: Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and EnerSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.81 -$22.40 million N/A N/A EnerSys $3.71 billion 1.15 $175.81 million $4.26 24.51

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrise New Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sunrise New Energy and EnerSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EnerSys 0 0 1 0 3.00

EnerSys has a consensus target price of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Given EnerSys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A EnerSys 4.74% 14.75% 6.08%

Volatility & Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EnerSys beats Sunrise New Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications. In addition, the company offers mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. Further, it provides specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Additionally, the company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

